I’m putting up the Accra Bible policy guide - Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has disclosed that his cabinet is documenting an Accra Bible which will serve as a policy guide to his successors and people living in the capital.

The Ayawaso Central MP admonished that although his predecessors have done their best in solving issues, their failure to pass on their ideas to their successors is a challenge in making Accra work.



According to the Minister, the Accra Bible will help solve the institutional gap which does not aid in implementing policies to help develop the capital.



“I’m putting up a think-tank team that will come up with what I call the Accra Bible so that it’s not going to be like there used to be an ET Mensah or Adjiri Blankson, he did his best but he is gone,” Henry Quartey stated in an interview sighted by Ghanaweb.

He added, “We want a situation where Henry Quartey does it and he is gone and there is something to guide my successor who will know that in terms of security there is the bible.”



“Once we are able to get that document ready, we will launch it and every media house will get a copy,” Henry Quartey told JoyNews.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister has been commended for his efforts in helping decongesting and improving sanitation in the capital