I’m ready to develop Sissala West constituency - MP pledges

Mohammed Adams Sukparu, MP for Sissalla West with some stakeholders

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency Mohammed Adams Sukparu has pledged to work with every stakeholder in his constituency irrespective of their political affiliation for the betterment of his constituency.

The MP who is currently on a tour in his constituency to familiarize himself with his constituents said he is ready to serve his constituents to show appreciation after electing him to become the Member of Parliament for his constituents.



He said: “…I will like to thank you all for your support in electing me as your MP. I am is ever ready to help develop the community and the constituency at large.”

“Even though some of the districts in my community are deprived a deprived, I will collaborate and contribute with stakeholder to be able to bring the needed development in these this deprived areas. My doors are also opened to constituents and stakeholders who wish to call upon me to address challenges that hinders their work of which I can be of help.” He said.



The MP as part of his thank you tour visited the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the District Assembly, the Youth Authority, and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) among others.