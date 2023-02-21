I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates as Kusi Boateng contempt hearing starts

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has restated his desire to go to jail if he is found guilty of contempt.

The MP was dragged to court by secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng.



The plaintiff told the court that the refusal of Ablakwa to accept two suits he had filed, and subsequent kicking of the court documents on the floor after service was disrespectful of the court and that Ablakwa should be convicted and jailed.



Ahead of hearing of the case today (February 21), the lawmaker made a social media post stating that he will be proud to serve time if the plaintiff succeeds in getting the courts to jail him.



"Even if Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi succeeds in having me imprisoned tomorrow as he so desperately desires, I shall always be proud of the fact that those who declared support for Truth, Justice & Parliamentary Oversight far outnumber the forces of oppression," his post read.



It was accompanied by a newspaper cutting with a story in which his constituents were expressing support for him ahead of the hearing.



In an 85-page response to the contempt suit, Ablakwa has denied disrespecting the court and defended his rejection of the suit citing his parliamentary privilege and a wrong place of service i.e. at the premises of a TV station.

This is the second time Ablakwa has reacted to the contempt suit. "My appreciations & why I am not afraid to go to prison," he captioned a February 9 post detailing why he was not rolling back on seeking accountability in the national cathedral project, in which he accuses Kusi Boateng of malfeasance.



