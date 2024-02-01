I'm ready to meet you in court - Assaulted journalist to Farouk Mahama

Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira

Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, has declared his readiness to face the Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region, Farouk Aliu Mahama, in court over an alleged assault during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

This response comes after the MP wrote to the journalist and the media house, demanding a retraction and apology for what he claims are false allegations made by the journalist.



In an interview with Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, after Farouk Aliu Mahama denied assaulting the journalist.



The show's host, Randy Abbey, asked Alabira, "What’s your reaction to the content of the letter that you have seen? They are asking you to retract and apologize."



In response, the journalist asserted his readiness to confront the MP in court over the matter.



He stated, “I am happy that Alhaji Farouk says he is going to court. I am ready to meet him in court. I was assaulted, slapped, and kicked by him, and for him to claim I am lying, I will not apologize.”

The incident occurred during the counting process at the Yendi Senior High School, where violence erupted.



It is alleged that one of the Electoral Commission’s officials was caught destroying the ballots of Farouk Aliu Mahama’s opponents, leading to the outbreak of violence.



Mohammed Alabira found himself caught in the midst of the chaos, where he claims to have been slapped by Farouk Aliu Mahama while filing a live report.



