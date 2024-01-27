I'm ready to sacrifice my life for John Mahama to become president - Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium, a staunch John Dramani Mahama supporter, has assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, that he is willing to sacrifice himself for John Dramani Mahama to become President.

He says if the flagbearer of the NDC visits a seer and all he needs is human blood, he is willing to avail himself to be sacrificed in the interest of the party.



However, the flagbearer of the NDC will be expected to sign an undertaking that he will take care of his children in his absence.



Appiah Stadium made this known to John Dramani Mahama when he was in the Ashanti region for the 24-hour economy walk.



“I tell you that I’m willing to put my neck on the line for you to wrestle power from the NPP. If you visit a seer and all they need is human blood, call on me.

"I will just have to sign documents indicating that my children will be taken care of so that I am used as a sacrificial lamb for you to come back to power and save Ghana,” he said in a video that has since gone viral.



John Dramani Mahama is currently in the Ashanti Region on his Building Ghana Tour. He is soliciting views on how to better build Ghana.



