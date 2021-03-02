I’m ready to sacrifice myself for a coronavirus vaccine experiment - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of Insight newspaper

Managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said he is ready to volunteer himself as a sacrifice to be used for a coronavirus vaccine experiment.

The avid political commentator professed that he will not look on as people die as the coronavirus pandemic lingers on hence his reason to offer himself as a sacrificial lamb.



“If they even want people to avail themselves for experiment so we get a solution for the virus, I will volunteer myself. If I have to take part in an experiment so we find a cure for the virus I will do it,” Kwesi Pratt said in a radio interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



Kwesi Pratt who sympathized with some of the conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine noted that every vaccine has its own side effects but that wouldn’t discourage him from taking the jab.



“The history of Medical science has shown us that every vaccine has issues. Not everything that people say is true. But it’s a fact that more than 100,000 people from Africa, Latin America, India died in the ceflix experiment, even in America there were women who had miscarriages and the children who were born thereafter got cancer,” Kwesi Pratt said on Peace FM’s Morning Show.



He added, “If you take the vaccine and you get side effects, you have no remedy because all vaccine producers have immunity. So indeed, what people are saying is true but I will still get a jab either today or tomorrow.”

Last week, Ghana received its first batch of vaccines which has been rolled out by government for people to get vaccinated. So far, President Akufo-Add and his wife as well as his vice and former President Mahama have all taken the jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine.



Although many have sworn not to get vaccinated, Kwesi Pratt who shares a similar sentiment believes taking the covid jab was better than dying from the virus.



“Whether you like it or not the virus is here and its killing people so if we get something that is not perfect but will help, why won’t I use it,” he said.



The renowned journalist lost his brother, Nanabanyin Pratt, in January after he was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.