I'm really sad; it breaks my heart - Government spokesperson on Alan's resignation

Kofi Tonto, a Government Spokesperson, has appealed to the former NPP presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen to return to the party.

Alan Kyerematen has ceased to be a member of the New Patriotic Party following his withdrawal from the party's presidential election to be held in November this year.



He noted that under some unfavorable circumstances, he has resolved to resign "with immediate effect from the NPP to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana as an independent presidential candidate".



To him, the NPP has made it "abundantly clear" to him that his "services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008".



But Kofi Tonto believes the former Trade Minister and once a leading member of the NPP still has a big role to play in the party.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kofi Tonto addressed Alan Kyerematen as a luminary in the NPP and expressed sadness over his breakaway.



"I am really sad; it breaks my heart that such a noble man I respect so much would leave the party," he intimated.

Mr. Tonto, however, advised Alan Kyerematen to note that becoming President of Ghana demands sacrifices and sometimes the sacrifices are not palatable.



"When you get an opportunity to be in a leading position, you must know the position you have attained is a struggle and you must stand for the struggle," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He also refuted claims by Alan that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party was forcing a particular presidential candidate, supposedly to mention Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the party for which reason he has severed ties with the party.



"Let's take it that it's true that Akufo-Addo has imposed Bawumia on the party, is Akufo-Addo the one who made Kennedy Agyapong second?", he queried the former Minister.



