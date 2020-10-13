I’m recovering steadily – David Asante speaks after surviving a near-fatal accident

David Asante, Convener for the Let My Vote Count Alliance

Convener for the Let My Vote Count Alliance, David Asante has spoken after he was involved in an accident.

According to him, he is steadily recovering from the gory accident which occurred in the Upper East region while on his way to campaign for the NPP.



“For the prayers, messages, calls and care, I say thank you. This is to let you know that I am fine and recovering steadily from the near-fatal accident that occurred on Saturday. God willing, we shall resume work soon. I am eternally grateful to you all!”



Managing Director for the Ghana Publishing Company Limited and convener for the Let My Vote Count Alliance, David Asante was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Walewale-Nalerigu road.

The accident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, when he was on his way to Nalerigu in the NorthEast Region from Bolgatanga.



The Managing Director who is said to have sustained some injury is currently at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu receiving treatment.