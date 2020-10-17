I’m shocked – Bawumia reacts to Yapi-Kusawgu NPP PC’s death

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is shocked by the death of the Parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.

Mr Abu Kamara, his aide Kotochi Joshua and one Mr Awal Adam were involved in a gory road accident at Adatope, near Tamale.



According to reports, the Parliamentary Candidate drove into an articulated truck and died on the spot.

This was after he had gone on a project visiting tour in the Constituency.



Reacting to the sudden death of the Parliamentary Candidate, the Vice President said “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.I have received with shock the tragic demise of our Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. Abu Kamara, his aide Majeed Kotochi and another in an accident at the Datoyili police barrier. I sympathise with the families and empathise with our party. May their gentle souls rest in peace”.