I'm sometimes hurt when Ghanaians insult my husband - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s wife

Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the wife of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has described how she handles news about her husband.

Although she admitted that she is hurt sometimes when her husband is insulted, she stated that she has developed a tough skin to enable her endure it all.



In an interview on Nhyira FM on February 12, she shared, "It is not easy to wake up in the morning and see your husband’s name in the news, with people saying all sorts of things. He is precious to my children and I am human. I'm sometimes hurt when Ghanaians insult my husband, but I have tough skin to bear it, even though I remain outwardly calm."



When asked about how she manages her marriage to a politician, she said that respect and patience are key to their successful relationship.



She emphasized the importance of understanding that marrying a public figure means sharing them with the nation.



Reflecting on her parents’ marriage, she stated, "My marriage life has been guided by my parents’ marriage. The respect my mother gives to my father is something I implement in mine. Marriage is a journey, and it is not the same pattern. You need a strong mind and a big heart to accommodate everything. Sometimes, you don’t have to react; just have patience and your husband will reflect.”



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suame constituency, has been a key figure in parliamentary leadership over the years, serving as Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

He has also served as Majority Chief Whip and a deputy Whip.



However, he decided not to seek re-election in the 2024 polls due to his age and the number of terms he has already served.



“I have said it clearly that, given my age, I will end it here and show my gratitude. People at the regional and national levels are piling pressure on me to contest even until this very minute, but I have spoken and made my stance clear,” he stressed.



The exiting lawmaker hails from Bremang-Afrancho in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, and is married with five children.



He holds a BSc in Planning from KNUST (1982) and is a development planner, architect and quantity surveyor.



NAY/AE