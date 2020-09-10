General News

I’m sorry – Ken Agyapong apologizes for calling Judge ‘foolish’

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has apologized unreservedly to the Chief Justice, Judges, and Majistrate in Ghana after he called a Judge sitting on a land case he’s involved in ‘foolish’.

Speaking on the 'Seat Show' on Wednesday, September 2, aired on Net2 TV which he owns, the Legislator called the judge 'foolish' for giving a judgment on his blind side despite being the rightful owner of the land for 18 years.



“You are a foolish judge. I will deal with you,” fuming Agyapong said in the Twi language.



The High Court Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni who is offended by the comment issued a warrant for the MP to appear on Monday, September 14 at 10:00 am.



The MP has been asked to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court”.



But the Legislator in a statement said upon sober reflection he’s noticed he erred hence his apology to the members of the Judiciary.

“I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments.”



He added: “thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on 7th day of September 2020 and rendered same apology to the Hon. Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates.



“I must conclude that I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012.”





