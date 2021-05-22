I’m still a bonafide member of NDC, I’II never resign - Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Mr. Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated that he will forever remain a member of the umbrella family.

The CEO and founder of the Atta-Mills Institute told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that nothing will make him resign from the party.



Reacting to the decision by Stephen Atubiga to resign from the NDC, he said for him, he is not prepared to resign.



He was worried that Atubiga and Allotey Jacobs have all resigned by stating various reasons for their resignation.



”But I want to state on record; that I Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho will remain a member of the NDC. I remain a bonafide member of the NDC,” he added.

On the issue of his suspension, he said he was not prepared to comment on it but only to repeat he has not officially received any letter to inform him of his suspension.



”Till date, I have not received any letter. And so, whatever you are reading on social media is from social media. Nobody has served me. I pay my dues, and I still have my membership card. It is an association, and I have chosen out of my will to be a member. Nobody can take that from me,” he stated.



He challenged the NDC not to throw what Atugiba has stated in his resignation letter but look at it and work with those that could make the party progress.