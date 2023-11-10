I’m still with NPP but my heart and vote is for Alan – Hopeson Adorye declares

Hopeson Adorye

Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye has declared his support and vote for Alan Kyerematen and the Movement for Change.

The former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpong Katamanso said while he still remains a member of the NPP, he will vote for Alan Kyeremateng as President and vote for the NPP parliamentary candidate.



“I’m here to support our father Alan Kyeremateng in whom I have faith to transform this country”, Adorye told an Atinka TV crew during an event of Movement for Change monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“I am NPP but I am a sympathizer of Movement for Change. When it is election time I will vote for Alan Kyeremateng. Parliamentary I will vote for NPP candidate. If NPP say they don’t like it I will take my vote where I want” he added.



Asked by the interviewer whether he has seen NPP’s election of Bawumia vis a vis his support for Alan, Hopeson Adorye said there is freedom of association in politics.

“… We have freedom of association. Freedom of Association is guaranteed. I believe in Alan Kojo Kyeremateng. That’s why I will vote for him. In 2016 do you know the number of NDC members who voted for Akufo-Addo?” He asked.



“I have faith in Alan Kyeremateng. We need a plan. We have ideas but where is the plan to execute the ideas. Alan Kyeremateng is the future of the youth of Ghana,” he stressed.



Alan Kyerematen broke away from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) after the Special Delegates Congress where he placed third behind Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



He is running for President 2024 as an independent candidate.