'I’m suffering from my own government because I'm pro-Alan' – Hopeson Adorye laments

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye says he is "suffering" from his "own government" because of his support for Alan Kyerematen, Trade Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the ruling party.
He was speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.
Listen to him in the video below
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Endorsing NDC, NPP not enough reason to shun our movies – Kumawood Actor
- Anti-Ofori-Atta MPs agree to 'support' budget after Majority, NPP leadership meeting
- Your first loyalty is to the NPP – Justin Kodua to standing committee members
- Ntim inaugurates NPP National Council Committees
- We won’t go into opposition under my watch as NPP Chairman - Stephen Ntim
- Read all related articles