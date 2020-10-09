I'm sure to DK Poison's family Akufo-Addo is next after Jesus or Mohammed - Kabila

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for directing for the refund of $45,000 to renowned retired Ghanaian boxer, David Kotei, popularly known as D.K Poison.

D.K Poison has over 44 years been claiming his money from the Government of Ghana but all attempts by him and his advocates proved futile.



The story behind the D.K Poison's case is that he loaned the erstwhile Acheampong government in 1976 an amount of $45,000 out of his $75,000 that he gained from his second title defense against Japanese Shig Fukuyama.



Since then, he has filed numerous complaints with successive governments but none have been able to pay back his money until the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration.



D.K Poison, in October last year, met President Akufo-Addo and interacted with him regarding his plea for refund of the money which warranted a promise from the President.



In honor of his promise, the President has directed that the boxer be repaid his 45,000 dollars.



"I write to convey the approval of the President of the Republic for an amount of Forty-Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$45,000.00) to be paid to Mr David Kotei (a.k.a. D.K. Poison) on compassionate grounds," a letter issued from the office of the President read.

Contributing to Wednesday's 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila stated that the kind gesture by the President will be eternalized in the history books of Ghana.



"It's been eternalized, eternal; Akufo-Addo is the one who redeemed Ghana's indebtedness to D.K Poison."



Kabila believes, to D.K Poison and his family, "President Akufo-Addo, I'm sure will be if they're Christians, if you take Jesus out; he will be next. If they're Muslims, if you take Mohammed out; he will be next".



He also noted that there are some people equally suffering the same fate as D.K Poison, therefore calling on the President to offer similar hand of help to them.



"The President has given us hope that you may be denied justice for a long time but there's some hope that will come your way some day," he stressed.



