I’m the Kingmaker of every stool in Asanteman – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The overlord of the Ashanti land, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has refuted assertions that he has no power to enstool paramount chiefs in his jurisdiction.

According to the Otumfuo, he is the only kingmaker on the Ashanti land, and can enstool or remove any chief under his jurisdiction based on his own convictions.



Speaking at a gathering at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene shared a story of how one of his predecessors rejected the nomination of paramount because he (the nominee) was not handsome.



“Tell the youth that I am the only person who enstools a chief, they shouldn’t allow themselves to be deceived. They are saying that they are the kingmakers and that Otumfuo is not a kingmaker… there is no stool on the Ashanti land that I am not kingmaker of.



“My uncle, Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, rejected people who were nominated to be chiefs because he did not like the way they look… this is my land and I say I can’t work with you, I don’t want to see your face, you are not beautiful, what can you do about it,” he said in Twi.



Background:

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 28, 2022, days before his departure to the United States, turned down a request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the traditional and the customary protocols.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.



In reaction to this, some youth of Offinso described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as an autocratic leader who is overstepping his traditional powers in the seeming chieftaincy dispute in the area.



The youth, without mincing words, kicked against Manhyia Palace’s decision that the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area should bring a new person to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso.



At a press conference, the concerned members of Offinso Youth said, “Offinso has taken note the Asantehene has taken advantage of the respect our queen mother has for him and therefore over exercising his powers on our queen mother and making him powerless.

“We can say emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to destool or enstool any paramount chief and he should allow Offinso Hemaa to do her work.”



Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below (from 22:00):







BAI/OGB





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.