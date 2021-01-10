I'm the highest paid MP - Kennedy Agyapong touts

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he is the highest-paid Member of Parliament in the country.

Speaking in an interview with AdomTV, he said a lot of people think being a parliamentarian is a lucrative business, but they rather suffer a lot.



The CEO of Kencity further explained that the reason why he is the highest-paid MP is that most of his colleagues in parliament have taken several loans, particularly car loans that get deducted at source on monthly basis.



However, in his case, he does not go in for any of these loans which is why he gets the exact amount at the end of every month in his account.



"We all take our salaries alright, but I am currently the highest MP in terms of what goes into my account every month. Most of the MP's owe car loan which gets deducted from their salary every month," He said.

Before the term of Ghana’s 7th parliament expired, the leaders of the House met with the media to explain their reasons for requesting an improved end of service benefit.



It is believed that the lawmakers in the last parliament earn about GH¢14,000 as salary and GH¢400,000 as an end of service benefit.



But the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, argued that MPs deserve better emoluments because their job has no security of tenure.