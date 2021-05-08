I’m the proud and humble President of the country at the centre of the world – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has moved to court the attention of tourists with a beautiful video of the country.

President Akufo-Addo in the video highlighted some interesting aspects of the country and assured the world of Ghana’s hospitality.



“The black star is calling. #Akwaaba. I am Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and I am the humble but proud President of the country at the centre of the world - #Ghana!” he said.



The post was to elicit good impressions from Ghanaians was rather hijacked with loads of tweet about #FixTheCountry.



The President was made to feel the anger which has been brewing on that space for the past few days with a barrage of attacks as replies to his message.

Photos of deplorable roads, schools and hospitals were tweeted to press home the need for President Akufo-Addo and his appointees to deliver on the mandate.



One tweet reads “Are you really proud? We've been on an online demonstration for days now and it's very evident you've seen what's going on but wa yi wani. #FixGhanaNow”.



Another persons tweeted “Blackstars is calling -- calling for $25m. We are one people -- but few dey chop the money. Gold is beneath the soil --but hunger be our friend. We are at the center of the world - - but far from the world in development. Akwaaba - to the land that is Rich in POVERTY”