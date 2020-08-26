I'm unhappy with the work of Martin Amidu - Kweku Baako Jnr

Click for Market Deals →
Ace Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has indicated that he is unhappy with the work of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.
Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr noted that though he is happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor he is unhappy with the work of Martin Amidu especially with the information flow from his office.
Kweku Baako Jnr speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme noted that information flow from the Special Prosecutor has not been good this he said has kept many people in darkness.
He added that people do not know what is happening this he said is not the best.
“I am happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor, but I am not happy with information flow from the office. Communication is very important and something should be done about it.”
He admonished the Special Prosecutor to be forth coming with information on what people need to know about his investigation.
