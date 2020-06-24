21
‘I’m unwell’ – Dan Botwe confirms admission at UGMC over suspected coronavirus

Minister of Regional Integration, Dan Botwe, has been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), a statement from his office said on Wednesday.

The MP for Okere in the Eastern Region said in a statement that, he is on admission “upon feeling unwell earlier this week”.

Among the several tests he has done is a COVID-19 test of which the result is yet to come in.

Mr. Botwe has pledged to inform the general public of his COVID-19 test results when he receives it.

“I will endeavour to inform the general public about my results when I am informed of it.”

This news comes a few hours after the Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, released a statement sharing similar information.

He has been detained at the same isolation centre over fears of COVID-19 infection and is also awaiting his COVID-19 test results after reporting himself to the facility when he felt unwell.

Early this month, Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu tested positive for Covid-19 and is said to be receiving treatment at home.



Source: Daily Mail

