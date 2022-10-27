I'm very proud I sold spare parts - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reacted to Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, who described him as a spare parts dealer.

According to the majority leader, he is a proud spare parts dealer and being a spare parts dealer does not mean one cannot contribute to the issues of law in the country.



He said even when the NDC was compiling the 1992 constitution, many groups from the informal sector were asked to contribute to the drafting of the constitution; therefore, being a spare parts dealer does not make one senseless.



"What exactly is he saying? Does he want to say you don't have sense if you sell spare parts? When the NDC was drafting the constitution, wasn't the GPRTU included? Drivers, fishermen, and farmers, among others, were called to the consultative assembly to share their ideas, don't they know anything about the law?



"What's funny is that Murtala is my good friend. I sold engine parts, and I'm very proud of that, even if I sold Sam paper, I'm very proud of that because Murtala is currently doing his PHD, and he wants to be called Dr Murtala if he completes school, he recently came to my office to discuss parliamentary practice, and I was with him for two hours, teaching him how to go about but what he said I didn't take it as a big issue. This is a law issue," he said in an interview with Okay FM, monitored by Ghanaweb.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, criticised the majority leader for saying that the Speaker of Parliament does not understand the laws of Ghana.



According to the MP, the majority leader always wants to challenge the Speaker and has been attacking him needlessly.

He added that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could not compare himself to Speaker Alban Bagbin when it comes to constitutional and legal matters.



"The majority leader has a penchant for attacking the person of the Speaker. And he does that all the time. Any opportunity he gets, he picks on the Speaker. He did that on the floor, the Speaker didn't want to sink into the gutters, and the Speaker was very diplomatic.



"You listen to him in the press conference and he even said that the Speaker doesn't even understand the law. When the Speaker was a lawyer practising you, Honourable Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, you were selling spare parts at Magazine, at the time the Speaker was a practising lawyer," he said.



It was based on the above comment that the majority leader said he is proud to be a spare part dealer.



