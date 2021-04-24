'I'm with her through the ordeal' - Baby daddy of Akuapem Poloo finally speaks

With all the publicity she has received over the years, very little has been said about the father of Akuapem Poloo’s seven-year-old son.

For all that it is known, the actress, real name Rosemond Brown is a single mother who has over the years broken her back to raise her son whose 7th birthday she marked with an obscene picture that has landed her a 90-day-jail term.



In a tell it all interview with Abeiku Santana of Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Rashid Yakubu who is the father of 7-year-old Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu has denied being a deadbeat father stating that he has over the years been a responsible father.



According to Yakubu who is a musician and a businessman, he met Akuapem Poloo in 2010 and they stayed together for almost eight years before parting ways.



On why they never became an official couple after having a child together, Rashid Yakubu told Abeiku Santana that the demands by the family of his child’s mother in the form of bride price had him delay the process until she eventually left to pursue her personal life.

He however stated that he is very much in love with the actress and remains committed to marrying her.



Watch the full interview below:



