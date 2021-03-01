I'm working hard to bring development to Bole Bamboi - MP tells Bolewura

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has said he has not been sleeping on his job as MP since he resumed his seat in the 8th parliament of Ghana. even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MP told the Bolewura and his council that he has presented to be tabled, two statements on the floor of Parliament which statements are “the impact of Bush Fires in the northern half of Ghana and the entire country” and “the incidence of child trafficking and child labour in Ghana”.



The MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana made these comments when he together with executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole Bamboi constituency paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) at his palace at the weekend.



The MP used the visit to brief the Bolewura and the council of his mission to the palace and that his key reason for coming home is to join the general fight against COVID- 19. The Bole MP disclosed that parliament had taken a three-week break due to the emergence of the COVID- 19 in the chamber of Parliament and so he took the period of break to lead an American based non-governmental organisation (NGO) to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Health Directorate of the District in the quest to combat the possible influx of the virus into the constituency as there is a hint of a case having been recorded at Jama in the Bole District.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said he has well tabled two proposals on paper to the Bolewura and his Council to consider for adoption regarding the the creation of a Royal mausoleum for sub Chiefs of the Bole Traditional area at Balpe that is befiting of a resting place for sub chiefs in the Traditional area and that two committes and possible Adhoc committee are to be set up under this proposal to ensure expeditious and meticulous delivery of the Balpe Royal cemetery inside Bole. The MP said the architectural works are also contained in the document.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said he has also presented a proposal as to how the Fulani nomadic herdsmen menace could be given a one time solution through an elaborate zoning, classification and documentation of Fulani herdsmen activities within the Bole- Bamboi constituency.



The MP and the Chiefs of Bole also discussed other equally important matters including petitioning government to raise the status of the Bole District Assembly to a Municipality, cross border issues between Ghana and the Republic of Cote d’ivoire and stationing of military in the Bole traditional area.



The Bole MP drew the attention of the Bolewura and his counci that his promise to make donation into the Bolewuras education trust fund stands but for the delay in the release of the MP’s share of the common fund for second and third quarters of 2020.