I’m worried about maternal deaths in North Tongu, I can’t sit unperturbed - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Five maternal deaths were recorded in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region in 2020, a decline from 6 in 2019.

Health authorities have been striving to reduce maternal mortality as pregnant women in deprived communities struggle to access treatment as a result of difficulties in crossing the Volta river.



Figures from the Ghana Health Service showed total live births for 2020 as 3,085, an increase on the 2019 figure which was 3,037 compared to 3,167 figure for 2018.



Total maternal deaths records also showed 2020 recorded 5, a decline from 6 in 2019 compared to a reduced figure of 4 in 2018.



Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken measures to ensure that the problem is nipped in the bud.



As an effort to improve on the worrying situation, the MP is injecting some 150,000 cedis in equipment to resources the St Anne’s Polyclinic in Tagadzi, Dorfor.

A $91,000 dollar state-of-the-art multi-purpose theatre currently at 30 percent construction is taking shape.



The theatre project, a funding from Spanish NGO Manos Unidad is to service some sixty thousand residents of Tagadzi, Dofor and surrounding communities.



Started in December 2020, engineers estimate a completion time at August 2021.



It will house two theatre rooms, two offices for medical doctors, an office for nurses, two recovery rooms, changing rooms and sanitary facilities after completion.



A former medical director of the St Anne’s Polyclinic Dr Momoudu Cham at an inspection of the construction progress said funding of diocesan activities of the Keta Akatsi diocese has become challenging following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He noted, that despite the challenges, the polyclinic had to impress the donors to seek their favour.



The member of parliament of the North Tongu Constituency on his part, says the cases of maternal deaths is a worrying development in the constituency he cannot overlook.



"We are doing a lot of education on this issue as well as investing our resources to put up health facilities too service the people.



“I have assured the people of Tagadzi that, I will not commission this project without equipment in it. We have already taken invoices of the equipment and going through the procurement process, I will make sure this project is fully completed and operationalized.”



The project when completed will serve residents of Tagadzi, Dorfor, Fodzoku, Volo, and Torgorme, all in the North Tongu constituency.