13
Menu
News

I’m yet to meet a man who thinks of Ghana more than Akufo-Addo - Jay Hyde

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo AddoCaHJKpture President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Jay Hyde, the Deputy Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that no Ghanaian thinks of the well-being of Ghanaians more than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Jay Hyde, a former president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), said that his encounter with the president when he was a student leader made him know how much he (the president) loves the country.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, May 26, 2023, the NPP deputy youth organiser added that the president is more committed to seeing a prosperous Ghana than anybody he has met.

“I was the NUGS president of this country and I happen to work with the president (Akufo-Addo) to deal with issues that affect Ghanaian students.

“Today, I’m working with the president once again… in the capacity of the national officer of the NPP and I can tell you for a fact that I am yet to meet a man who thinks of Ghana more than the president.

“I’m yet to meet a man who is more committed to the Ghana question and the African unity of purpose than His Excellency President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









IB/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: