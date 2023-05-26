I’m yet to meet a man who thinks of Ghana more than Akufo-Addo - Jay Hyde

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Isaac Jay Hyde, the Deputy Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that no Ghanaian thinks of the well-being of Ghanaians more than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Jay Hyde, a former president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), said that his encounter with the president when he was a student leader made him know how much he (the president) loves the country.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, May 26, 2023, the NPP deputy youth organiser added that the president is more committed to seeing a prosperous Ghana than anybody he has met.



“I was the NUGS president of this country and I happen to work with the president (Akufo-Addo) to deal with issues that affect Ghanaian students.



“Today, I’m working with the president once again… in the capacity of the national officer of the NPP and I can tell you for a fact that I am yet to meet a man who thinks of Ghana more than the president.



“I’m yet to meet a man who is more committed to the Ghana question and the African unity of purpose than His Excellency President Akufo-Addo,” he said.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:

















IB/DO