I made the complaint against Ashanti regional ECG boss – Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has confirmed that he filed a complaint with the police against the General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The complaint was made in response to the disconnection of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) from the national grid due to an outstanding debt of GH₵1.2 million.



According to the minister, he had previously informed the ECG Ashanti Region that they should notify him before carrying out any disconnection within public universities. However, he was not informed about the disconnection at KTU, which led to his complaint.



The Regional Minister’s complaint resulted in the General Manager being detained by the police and asked to write an official statement before being granted self-recognizance bail.



The General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU), Lawyer Michael Nyantakyi, in an interview with Kojo Marfo on AbusuaNkommo, revealed that the police informed their member that they were investigating a case of causing public unrest at KsTU.



Lawyer Nyantakyi stated that they believe it was the Regional Minister who made the complaint against their member for no wrongdoing.



“Looking at the circumstances that have transpired between the Regional Minister and our member, we believe it is the Regional Minister who made the complaint," he stressed.

He added that although the situation had caused some agitation among ECG staff, they were in talks with them to restore calm.



“Our members are very angry about the unfortunate incident involving the Ashanti Regional Minister. However, we are in discussions with them in an attempt to restore calm”, he opined.



Background



On April 12, the staff of ECG moved from Accra to Kumasi and carried out a revenue mobilization drive. This drive mandated that individuals or institutions that owe substantial amounts of money be disconnected from the national grid.



The Kumasi Technical University was among the institutions disconnected for owing the power distributor an amount of Ghc1.2 million.