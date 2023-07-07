I made the sacrifice for 2012 Election Petition while many of our members offered excuses - Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the sacrifices he has made for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout the years while addressing delegates in the Suame constituency during his campaign in the Ashanti Region.

Bawumia specifically highlighted his unwavering commitment to the party during the 2012 general election petition.



Reflecting on the past, Dr. Bawumia pointed out that while others found various excuses, he willingly stepped forward as a witness for the NPP during the election petition at the Supreme Court. Despite being aware of the potential consequences for his political career, he chose to put everything on the line for the sake of the party.



"While many of our members offered excuses when the party needed a witness for the 2012 general election petition, I made the sacrifice, fully aware of the implications if I failed to deliver in court," Graphic quoted Dr. Bawumia.



He further highlighted that numerous individuals were hesitant to jeopardize their political futures, often citing travel plans as one of their excuses.



However, Bawumia remained steadfast in his conviction and believes that his actions during the election petition demonstrate his suitability to lead the party.

Currently contending with nine other candidates who successfully passed the vetting process, Bawumia faces formidable competition.



Among the contenders are former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agric Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Offinso North Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency Francis Addai-Nimoh.



As the campaign intensifies, Bawumia's recollection of his sacrifices serves to underscore his dedication and commitment to the NPP's cause.



With the party leadership contest heating up, all eyes will be on the candidates as they make their case to secure the support of party delegates and shape the future direction of the NPP.



