Politics

‘I meet all requirements’ – NDC PC for Cape Coast North reacts

Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, NDC parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North

The Electoral Commission has withdrawn the voter’s identification card issued to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North.

According to the Commission, Kwamena Mintah Nyarku allegedly provided false information when he applied for the card, hence, the withdrawal.



He has since been slapped with a ¢6,000 fine or risk being put behind bars.



The EC’s decision might prevent Mr Nyarku from contesting for the 2020 parliamentary seat of the Cape Coast North constituency since he may not have a voter’s card when the nominations and registration opens.

And by the electoral laws, one cannot contest for a year’s election if the individual is not a registered voter.



Mr Nyarku has, however, broken his silence over the issue, saying his legal team is taking it up. Below is his reaction to the development:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.