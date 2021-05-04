I miss when NDC increased fuel prices every three months – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

Ghanaians are now grappling with new taxes which have culminated in increment in fuel prices amid predictions by experts that prices of food will skyrocket in the coming days.

On social media angry Ghanaian youth have for the past few days been ranting about the hardships in the country.



A viral photo the new fuel prices at Shell has been making the rounds as Ghanaians decry the rising cost of living.



But Gabby Otchere Darko, a member of the ruling party thinks that these increments cannot be compared to what was experienced under the NDC administration.



He says in a tweet that the erstwhile NDC government increased fuel prices every four months and made the lives of Ghanaians more difficult as compared to the ruling NPP government.



Gabby appears to suggest that the only thing the NDC could fix was the prices of fuel.

“I don’t know about you, but I miss the NDC in power. Those times when every year petrol prices went up by a quarter. When electricity and water prices also did their best to compete - on top of school fees. They knew how to fix prices,” he stated.



He reiterated what has become an 'anthem' for most NPP communicators that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in hardships across the globe and Ghana is no exception.



"Things are tough, here, there, everywhere around the globe. But, they will get better. Keep faith. Don’t tempt fate!"



