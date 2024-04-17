'I nearly became a boxer' - Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that he once considered becoming a boxer.

He explained that because of his love for sports, he personally considered getting into boxing as a career path.



Although he did not elaborate on the reasons for which this dream did not fall through, he added that it has, nonetheless, not taken away his great love for the sporting discipline.



Speaking in an interview with Daniel Oduro, Host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also reflected on some of the big names in boxing who have come from the Volta Region.



“I’m a sports enthusiast; football, boxing. You know, I nearly became a boxer… in fact, one of the greatest boxers came from the Volta Region: Willie Klutse and co-sportsmen. So, Volta has had its fair share of very good boxers,” he said.



Dafeamekpor’s comments on the sport came about after Daniel Oduro, curious about a cap he wore to the program, with the inscription ‘Neho’ embossed on it, asked what the significance was, or whether it was because of his love for Isaac Agbeko, one of Ghana’s boxing giants.

