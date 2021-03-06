I nearly died from coronavirus – Adaklu MP

Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has revealed that he almost died from coronavirus.

According to him, he tested positive for the virus a week after the January 6, 2021 melee in the chamber of Parliament and had to fight the virus for close to a month.



The Legislator in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the commissioning of a health facility in his constituency disclosed that he almost became paralyzed for two weeks which was later diagnosed as post-COVID complications.



“I suspect I got infected when we did the inauguration in Parliament, you saw how chaotic the situation was. After a period of time, I got cured or became COVID negative and then I felt like using the washroom but when I got out of my bed I couldn’t stand on my leg. Apparently, I’d had post covid syndrome, my legs were numb and I couldn’t use them. So for about two weeks anything I needed to do, somebody needed to carry me.”



Meanwhile, 18 more persons have died from coronavirus bringing Ghana’s death toll to 637.



In its latest update as of Friday, March 5, 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed that Ghana recorded 503 new recorded cases nationwide.

Currently, active cases stand at 4,928. Out of the country’s confirmed cases 85,742, a total of 80,177 persons have recovered and been discharged.



Below is cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region – 47,988



Ashanti Region – 14,863



Western Region – 5,437

Eastern Region – 3,831



Central Region – 3,030



Volta Region – 2,030



Northern Region – 1,386



Upper East Region – 1,208

Bono East Region – 1,197



Bono Region – 1,082



Western North Region – 808



Ahafo Region – 666



Upper West Region – 430

Oti Region – 290



North East Region – 156



Savannah Region – 95