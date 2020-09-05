Politics

I need your votes to correct my previous government’s mistakes – Mahama to Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has asked electorates to vote him back to power to enable him to correct the mistakes of his previous administration.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer believes that although he bettered the lives of Ghanaians during his reign, there were steps he wrongly took in his first term in office.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Ullo in the Upper West Region, John Dramani Mahama promised he would have a better NDC administration than the previous one when voted for.



“Development takes place in stages. The last time we were in government, it was to improve the road network so we get many of the roads on contract. Unfortunately, because the NDC left office, a lot of these projects came to a standstill. So I can assure Nana that, I am in a unique position because I am the only President who has the opportunity to come back and correct his mistakes. No other President in Ghana can do that. I believe that a new NDC government will be a much better government than the previous one.”



John Mahama has already indicated that he is seeking power back to help mold the nation’s destiny and the future of the young generations.



He has also accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of “political short-sightedness and victimisation,” and said, “this government takes decisions aimed at penalising political opponents but end up affecting the growth and prosperity of the Ghanaian”.

The Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has also been pushing for the return of the former President.



According to him, the only way Ghanaians will see some comfort is to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Dramani Mahama to continue the “rescue mission” of the party.



“So we need to ensure that President Mahama gets back to the flagstaff house,” he insisted.



The legislator has also said the return of John Mahama will see a massive economic transformation.

