I needed to tell myself the truth – Ignatius Annor reveals why he declared his gay status

Ignatius Annor used to work with Metro TV

Ignatius Annor, the journalist who openly declared his sexual orientation as gay has revealed why he made the move.

It will be recalled that in February this year, Ignatius Annor announced in a Joy News interview that he has been gay since his days at Metro TV.



"At the time, I practised Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years, and being on TV and being ousted brought a lot of pain to my life," Annor said.



He continued: "This is going to be the very first time that I am using your medium to say that not only am I an activist for the rights of Africa’s sexual minorities- what you will call the LGBTQI community- but I am gay.



"Obviously, I denied it because I was afraid of losing my job. I was working at an incredible Television station in Accra and also for the fear of what would happen to me personally."



But in an Instagram chart with Amanda Jissih, Ignatius disclosed that he decided to open up because he was fed up with hiding his true identity.

He revealed that it took him three years to come out with ‘the truth’ about himself because he was scared of the public backlash.



“When I told my mom, she told me she wasn’t able to sleep because of what I said and I told her she should forget that I told her. I remember having a conversation with someone I call a spiritual mother and she said you don’t wanna say this to Ghanaians because of the job you do.



"So I [took] a step back [but] for three years it never left me. I knew I needed to tell people my truth. I knew I needed to tell myself the truth of who I am and live my authenticity so I believe this was the time God wanted me to put this truth out there”, Annor said.



