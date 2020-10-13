I never canceled book and research allowance for lecturers – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The runningmate of the National Democratic Congress Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has challenged the ruling New Patriotic Party to back their claim that she cancelled the Book and Research allowance for university lecturers with evidence.

According to her, the allowance was still being enjoyed by university teachers when the NDC was leaving power in 2016.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang who was Minister of Education under the erstwhile Mahama administration has been heavily criticised and accused by the NPP administration of cancelling the allowance while she was in charge of the Ministry.



“Research and Book allowances of our hard-working Lecturers were cancelled. Today we have reintroduced Book and research allowance and government has also put together a stand-alone bill to dedicate enough resources for the fund,” NPP’s Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoah said at the press conference in Accra.



Also, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during his speech at the acclamation of the President Nana Akufo-Addo as the presidential candidate of the NPP on June 27, 2020, claimed “We have restored the book and research allowance”.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on GHone TV Monday, Prof. Opoku Agyemang said anyone doubting her claim could verify from the public universities in the country.



“I have been waiting for the letter that said I cancelled the book and research allowance, It was never ever cancelled. I have been waiting for the evidence that I cancelled it. You can just walk into Legon and ask if I cancelled the allowance,” she said.



She also dismissed claims that she cancelled teachers allowance as Education Minister.



“There was no cancellation of teachers allowance, where is the evidence that I took somebody’s allowance”.