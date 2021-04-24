'I never challenged the authority of President Akufo-Addo' - Razak Opoku

Head of the Public Relations Unit of NLA, Mr Kojo Razak Opoku

Mr Kojo Razak Opoku, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority has stated that he has never challenged the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo anywhere.

“I wish to state categorically that the allegations are mischievously doctored to make me look bad in the eyes of the public. I never authored those words.”



In a statement, he signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, he questioned if it was a telephone conversation with a Lawyer close to the former Director General of the Authority, how come there was no other voice on the other side of the line?

He said,"In an audio making rounds, I was said to be challenging the authority of President Akufo-Addo with quotations such as “To be honest Akufo-Addo or no one can challenge me, I know how to write and talk”.



“This clearly shows that some aspects of the Audio have been highly doctored for a diabolical agenda. I, therefore, entreat the public to completely disregard the audio and its content.