I never dreamt Ghana would be like this - Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah laments economic hardship

Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former National Security Advisor to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has voiced concern over the economic challenges facing the Ghanaian populace.

The retired military officer expressed his dismay at the prevailing economic hardships and called for immediate attention to address the issues.



"I won't lie to you; I have never been depressed in my life. I took care of myself in school. People are suffering, others are hungry, and I ask what the hell is going on in this country that we can't feed ourselves in Ghana.



"I couldn't understand it. So, upon all these things, I have been so depressed; it seems Ghana is like a country that is burning. I don't understand why we can't even feed ourselves," he lamented.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on February 21, 2024, he expressed disbelief that a nation with such a rich history and resources could find itself in such dire straits.



"You can't get anything cheap to buy as an ordinary person in this country anymore. When I was growing up, nobody paid my school fees till secondary school; I worked and paid my own fees to become who I am today.



"But this time, you can't survive, so what has been going on in this country since independence…how many years now? I never dreamt Ghana would be like this; I am very sad. Where are we going? Today, a single plantain is five cedis, 50,000 old cedis… we have bad leadership," he added.

