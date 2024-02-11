I never forced any delegate to sit on a black stool - Boakye Danquah clarifies

Palgrave Boakye Danquah

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare, Contributor

Government spokesperson for governance and security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, who contested the Abuakwa North Parliamentary seat under the NPP ticket, has denied allegations suggesting that he coerced delegates in the constituency to symbolize their support by sitting on a black stool as a pledge of their votes.

In the primary held on January 27, Mr. Boakye Danquah competed against the incumbent MP, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, alongside two other candidates, Nana Ampaw Addo-Frimpong, also known as Buffalo and Nana Kwame Manfe. Unfortunately, Boakye Danquah only garnered 76 votes, trailing behind the incumbent MP, who received 202 votes, and Nana Ampaw Addo-Frimpong, who secured 222 votes to emerge a winner.



Following the election, allegations surfaced, accusing the government spokesperson of forcing delegates to pledge allegiance to him. In response, Palgrave Boakye Danquah refuted these claims, emphasizing that he never instructed his campaign team to compel delegates to swear allegiance by sitting on a black stool before the election.



He dismissed the reports as attempts to tarnish his character, reiterating his commitment to his Christian faith and principles.

He, however, received reports that in his absence, some members of his campaign team distributed eggs to delegates, a situation he deeply regrets. He stated, "I was not aware that the delegates were being given eggs when they came to my house. I was later informed about the incident and I wish to apologize to any delegate who experienced this ordeal."



Mr. Boakye Danquah urged delegates and residents of Abuakwa North to forge ahead and unite for the development of the constituency. He extended his support to the newly elected parliamentary candidate, expressing his readiness to collaborate with him and the constituency executives to develop the area.