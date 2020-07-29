Politics

I never knew my name will generate such huge debates – Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, has said that she never expected her name to generate huge debates when she was announced as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama.

On July 6, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, announced to his party’s Executives and Council that he had chosen Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December 7 election.



The announcement was met with a Press Conference from the governing NPP which believes that she is not competent enough considering her record at the Ministry of Education.



But speaking at her outdooring ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies on Monday, July 27 2020, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang noted that announcing her as the running mate for election 2020 has generated several debates on diverse platforms.



She said, “Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates and I keep saying that I didn’t know my name will create such an atmosphere. But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition.”



"Making history is gratifying, but what really matters is not to be first through the door. What matters is to hold the door open for those behind us and create other avenues for self-actualization for many more. That is the work of the next four years. Many are those who are now more energized to vote, thanks to the momentous decision of JM. I urge them to do just that. We do not intend to disappoint you”.

“My Boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability. We- men, women, our youth and children- we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable,” she added in a speech she delivered at her outdooring ceremony.













