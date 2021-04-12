I never said NPP needs new executives - Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has stated that reports attributed to him as calling for a change in the leadership of the party are false and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Nana Obiri Boahen said that a news article that posits him wanting change in the party’s leadership is a misrepresentation of comments he made.



He said that he was taken out of context and that he was speaking in relation to the General Secretary position where he is interested in contesting.



He assured the media of his readiness to grant interviews and appealed to them to cross-check with him on matters relating to him.

“All of us need to be circumspect in the political season we are going through. I have never said that the NPP must change leadership. What I said is that when the ban is lifted I will contest for the General Secretary position.



“I don’t think it lies in my mouth to tell the delegate what to do or what not to do. I’m only interested in the position I intend to contest which is the General Secretary. People should not be misquoting me and then taking me out of context.



“I’m [a] principled person who always stand by what I say but don’t misrepresent what I say please. You can’t do that. My services are always available to the media but [that] doesn’t mean people can misquote or take me out of context,” he said.