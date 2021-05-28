I never took double salary; I'm worried - Inusah Fuseini dares govt to provide evidence

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, former MP for Tamale Central

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has stated emphatically that he was never paid to aid the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees' whiles in parliament.

To him, the allegation by the immediate past Special Prosecutor is nothing but false to tarnish reputations within the NDC party.



“Let’s government prove for paying double salary. I never took any double salary from the government,” he vehemently denied in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



This follows claims by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu that President Nana Akufo-Addo employed some Machiavellian (Dishonest) tactics in ensuring that his ministerial nominees were approved by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs on the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



According to the former Special Prosecutor, the Nana Addo-led government had leveraged the Double Salary Scandal and other criminal cases in which some NDC members were complicit, in forcing their hands (compelling them) to approve his ministerial appointments.

The Citizen Vigilante was responding to the current Attorney General claims that he (Martin Amidu) refused to prosecute some MPs involved in the ‘double salary’ scandal.



But Inusah Fuseini maintained he never took such money after daring the government to provide evidence of the claims.



“I have built a reputation and wouldn’t let it be tarnished, I never took any money or got an alert from my bank. I am worried,” he said.