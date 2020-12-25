I only prophesy when God wants me to - Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Founder of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Founder of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has asserted that, the prophecies he gives are not according to his will but that of God.

The man of God said, “I was called by God to do his work so I will only say what he has called me to say”.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he stated, “Prophecies are what God decides to tell his people through his servant. So if God hasn’t said anything about an individual, then there’s no need saying what God hasn’t said…”



Citing an example from the Bible, specifically Deuteronomy 18:19 he added, “ This verse talks about God choosing his own prophets and giving them the exact words they should decree to his people. In the prophetic, we have two ways which are, what God says and what the prophet says and both work either ways.

So, as a prophet with God’s Grace on my life, I can give a prophecy but it won’t be from God…”



According to the man of God, he sometimes gives his own prophecy but if he does, he takes the glory for it but, “I’ll rather prefer for God to speak so we can give him the praise. It is better that way” he said.



The man of God believes, “relying solely on your prophecy may work but if you’re not careful and you allow the pressure from the brethren make you prophesy according to your own will, then you will sway and familiar spirits will take over the prophecy”.