I ordered the removal of DCOP Opare Addo – National Security Boss

National Security Coordinator, Rtd Major General Francis Adu Amanfo

Rtd Major General Francis Adu Amanfo, the interim National Security Coordinator, has spoken about the vigorous removal of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare Addo, from office.



On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, some seven armed men believed to be members of the disbanded vigilante group, Delta Force, were detained for the attempted abduction of the Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare Addo.



DCOP Opare Addo, while recounting his ordeal, stated that four of the seven men who attacked him in his office with a buttstock of an AK-47 rifle were known associates of the supposedly disbanded vigilante group.



Reacting to this news during a tour of some mining sites in the Eastern, Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions on Tuesday, May 19, 2021, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo stated that the said men who stormed DCOP Opare Addo's office were National Security Operatives.

He furthered that the men were acting on his orders to remove DCOP Opare Addo from office following the expiration of his contract and has refused to vacate the office.



“He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed, and he should have handed over to the officer, and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing and taking over the process”.



“The bottom line of all of this is that Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and for four years, he was the regional liaison for the National Security. His term of the contract has expired. It was not renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities,” he added.



He declined to comment on the alleged criminal case against DCOP Opare Addo as he stated that the issue is still under investigation and will not be appropriate for him to comment on it.



“I will say most of these things are vicious, and I say so because I am very experienced in the military. I have served 37 years, being an Ambassador to Liberia, Mali, so I have seen it all. Most of these allegations are vicious, so we need to investigate them before I can make any serious statement. These issues are being investigated.”