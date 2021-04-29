I owe Mahama no apology, I regret none of my hard-hitting stories – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

A one-time Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) journalist of the year, Manasseh Azure Awuni, says he has no regrets publishing hard-hitting investigative stories against the person and government of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the investigative journalist, he was only doing his job by reporting on subjects and matters of interest to the general public predominantly during his time at Multimedia.



Speaking on GTV’s Moomen Tonight programme on Wednesday, April 28, 2021; Manasseh said calls especially on social media for him to apologize to the former president were misplaced, to say the least.



To persons who ask that I apologize to Mahama: “My response is that if I had the opportunity to do all the stories I did in the Mahama era, I will do them again.



“There is no single one of them that I had 0.001% regret. I did them to the best of my ability, so I will do them again.

He continued: “I don’t have any regrets, I am just doing my work as a journalist and at the time, those who are saying this – calling for apologies today – (were saying) Manasseh is not an investigative journalist, you lost credibility, you take an audit report and you are running around saying you are doing an investigation.



“Today those same people are saying I made them lose elections, no. I am just doing my job,” he stressed.



A standout hard-hitting story Manasseh did prior to 2016 when Mahama lost re-election was the Ford bribery saga; which to date is a source of contention as Mahama says its content were lies but Manasseh insists even on the GTV show that he still stands by the story till date.



Social media posts of Manasseh claiming the Mahama era was markedly better than the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo era has often led to tonnes of people flooding his social media handles asking him to apologize for being among the reasons the former president was kicked out of office.