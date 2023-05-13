3
Menu
News

I owe it all to Jesus – Sam George after retaining Ningo Prampram seat

Sam George NDC MP Ningo Prampram Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The incumbent Member of Parliament of the Ningo Prampram constituency has stated that he owes his victory to Jesus.

In an after-victory speech, the MP thanked Jesus, his wife and children who have prayed for him to come out victorious, and other party executives and delegates.

Sam George added that his next focus is to continue to serve the people of his constituency and also ensure that John Mahama becomes president in 2024.

He garnered 1,036 out of about 1,700 votes cast at the constituency's polling station.

The MP and his supporters broke out in jubilation after the declaration was made.

Speaking to the media, Sam George said he will welcome anyone who intends to work with him for the success of the NDC despite the tussles that were associated with the elections.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: