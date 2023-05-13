I owe it all to Jesus – Sam George after retaining Ningo Prampram seat

Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram

The incumbent Member of Parliament of the Ningo Prampram constituency has stated that he owes his victory to Jesus.

In an after-victory speech, the MP thanked Jesus, his wife and children who have prayed for him to come out victorious, and other party executives and delegates.



Sam George added that his next focus is to continue to serve the people of his constituency and also ensure that John Mahama becomes president in 2024.



He garnered 1,036 out of about 1,700 votes cast at the constituency's polling station.

The MP and his supporters broke out in jubilation after the declaration was made.



Speaking to the media, Sam George said he will welcome anyone who intends to work with him for the success of the NDC despite the tussles that were associated with the elections.