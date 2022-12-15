‘I own only one Land Cruiser, it was a gift from a Mahama admirer’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to allegations surrounding his source of wealth.

He had earlier this week been challenged by the NDC's National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, alias Pablo, to disclose how he got his mansion at a upscale part of town as well as his Land Cruiser.



Sammy Gyamfi in responding to the allegations on December 14, 2022 on Accra-based Onua FM/TV said he indeed owned a Land Crusier but that it was only one not six of them as alleged.



“They said I have six Land Cruisers but I have only one and even that one someone gave it to me out of the love he has for Mahama,” he told host of the Onua Maakye show, Captain Smart.



With respect to his ownership of a house at Airport Hills, he responded: “I’m not the owner of those houses trending on social media. But in fact, the houses I am going to build will be five times better than those.”



Sammy caught in Pablo vs. Brogya Genfi election aftermath

George Opare Addo accused Sammy Gyamfi of building a mansion at the airport residential area.



“As for this election, it was that Airport Hills small boy I contested not Brogya, I said today I will mention names… I contested Sammy Gyamfi and I won. He is a small boy. There is nothing he can match me on, I have lived life well. He is a small boy,” Pablo said.



“Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now become an obstacle in my way and this my second term I will not joke! I will cut away anybody who stands in my way as an obstacle. It is only action that we will see. Action action action….” Opare Addo said.



Gyamfi on his part has cautioned Pablo to stay off the unfounded allegations he was peddling. He also insisted that there was nothing wrong with backing an opponent of his because he had done same against him in 2018.



“John Dumelo campaigned for Opare Addo. John is my very good friend and I’m sure he is cool with Brogya Genfi. Have you heard Brogya Genfi attack him after the elections?

"Maturity is not for sale. James Agyenim-Boateng campaigned for Opare Addo but he is my good friend. Would Brogya Genfi or Sammy Gyamfi go on national radio to insult Agyenim-Boateng?



“In 2018 when I stood for National Communications Officer, Opare Addo didn’t support me. He met all the youth organizers at Erata Hotel and asked them to vote for my opponent which was fair. He has the right to do that. Did you hear me attack him after the elections? Even now I’m going unopposed.



“I’m now close to the person who contested me in 2018. If I didn’t respect him, do you think, we would have had this kind of relationship? I’ve promised not to descend into the gutters because I don’t belong in the gutters,” he said.