I petitioned President Akufo-Addo to bring Martin Amidu back – P.C Appiah-Ofori

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, P.C Appiah-Ofori has revealed he wanted Martin Amidu to return to the office of the Special Prosecutor.

On his accord, Martin Amidu’s performance was remarkable and because he wanted Martin to continue his work, he (P.C Appiah-Ofori) petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bring him back but to no avail.



“I was displeased with Martin Amidu’s resignation and petitioned President Akufo-Addo to bring him back but the President didn’t respond to my petition. I called Martin to also come back but he didn’t listen to me”, he revealed.



The politician revealed he was one of the people who nominated Martin Amidu for the position in the first place. “His work was pleasing when he worked as the Deputy Attorney General under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and I proposed he was appointed Special Prosecutor. Martin delivered until his sudden departure”, he shared.



He made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu resigned from his position and cited government interference for his decision in the latter part of 2020.



In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his decision is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”



He suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.



“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated.