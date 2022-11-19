6
Menu
News

I pity Ken Ofori-Atta - Kwesi Pratt

Video Archive
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed pity for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, he is saddened that the Finance Minister is under heat with regard to his office and the fact that Members of Parliament of his (Ken Ofori-Atta) political party, the New Patriotic Party and a section of Ghanaians are calling for his head.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Pratt stated he wished Mr. Ofori-Atta would exit office for his own good.

"I've already said that I don't understand why he is till staying in office. I just cannot understand", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

"... I pity the man. The pressure that this man, who we all know is not so well, is going through is disturbing. If he were your brother, father or nephew, would you be happy?" he stressed.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: