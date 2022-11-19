I pity Ken Ofori-Atta - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed pity for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, he is saddened that the Finance Minister is under heat with regard to his office and the fact that Members of Parliament of his (Ken Ofori-Atta) political party, the New Patriotic Party and a section of Ghanaians are calling for his head.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Pratt stated he wished Mr. Ofori-Atta would exit office for his own good.



"I've already said that I don't understand why he is till staying in office. I just cannot understand", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

"... I pity the man. The pressure that this man, who we all know is not so well, is going through is disturbing. If he were your brother, father or nephew, would you be happy?" he stressed.



