I pledge to work hard to bring development - New Gyaasehene of Akyem Tafo

The enstooled Gyaasehene of Akyem Tafo, Baffour Asare Boateng

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

The Accra Ebony Beach Resort General Manager has been enstooled as the new Gyaasehene of Akyem Tafo under the stool name Baffour Asare Boateng. Mr. Asare Baffour swore the oath of allegiance to Daasebre Adusei Peaseh lV, the Chief of Akyem Tafo, and his elders.

Introducing the new Gyaasehene to the Akyem Tafo community at a Durbar, Daasebre Adusei Peaseh lV congratulated Baffour Asare Boateng for succeeding the late Owusu Afriye Gyaasehene, who died 10 years ago.



He was charged with taking up the position given to him to ensure the development of the community by partnering with the other sub-chiefs to deliver on his mandate.



The sub-chiefs of Daasebre took turns to advise the new Gyaasehene on what was expected of him as the occupant of the Gyaase stool.



The newly enstooled Gyaasehene, Baffour Asare Boateng, speaking with journalists during his address, thanked the elders for honouring him with such a position and pledged to work closely with the other sub-chiefs to improve education and sanitation and to help create job opportunities for the youth in the area.

He said girls in the area would be assisted to discover their talents and capabilities in various vocations and appealed to guardians to take a keen interest in the education of the girl child to enable them to occupy higher positions in society.



He, therefore, called on the citizens of Akyem Tafo to support him in initiating more developmental projects to improve the standard of living in the Akyem Tafo communities.



Akyem Tafo Obaapani, Nana Cecilia Asante Obenewa, also spoke with journalists and advised the new Gyaasehene to respect the citizens of Akyem Tafo and also collaborate with other chiefs to bring changes to Akyem Tafo communities.