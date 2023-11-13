'I pray God grants you long life' - Ken Agyapong prays for pastor who predicted his defeat

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and former NPP flagbearer aspirant

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has reacted to a prophecy that he was not going to get more than 16% of votes at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah of the Charisma Temple International Ministry said he was okay being called a 'false prophet' if Agyapong gets more than 16% of votes in the November 4 vote.



After the process, Agyapong pulled about 20% more than the predicted margin, getting 37% of votes against the over 61% that eventual winner Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia got.



Addressing his campaign team and supporters from across the country at a thanksgiving party over the weekend, Agyapong addressed persons who doubted his strength and underestimated him.



"We went into a contest and as you know, you either win or lose. This contest was one man against the whole system. They underestimated me, when the election was getting close, I was told I will get 10% maximum. Others floated a research finding that I will get 15%, today they are all hiding," he said to applause.



On Prophet Kusi Appaih, he submitted: "A pastor claimed if I got over 16%, he should die. But this evening I pray for God to grant him long life... I want to tell him that he who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day.

"So, I know there is time ahead of us. I beseech you all to pray for me to get long life with good health, with that, the will of God will surely be done," he stressed.



Aftermath of November 4



After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%, a figure that shocked watchers and opponets alike.



Ken has since been commended by party members who had previously criticized him during the campaigns. Bawumia, this week, visited Ken at his residence in what is seen as early efforts to get him on board the 2024 campaign.



