'I pray I don’t die early so that I can see things' – Alban Bagbin on Ofori-Atta censure motion

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Ghana Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed that it is his wish to live longer in order to see things as he had once been told.

In his closing remarks after the censure vote to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had been lost by the Minority because the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) did not meet the two-thirds vote requirement, he narrated a story told him by a senior statesman.



According to him, it is his prayer to live long in order to see things though he was not specific on which on the particular things he was talking about.



He narrated: “One senior statesman, I actually refer to him as an elder statesman told me a story that when they were in school, a gentleman used to visit them and whiles walking on the streets he would be repeating one statement and I quote ‘if we don’t die early we will see things’



"I have been praying to God to allow me not to die early so that I can see things. I am not yet old but I have started seeing things,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Minority caucus filed a motion of censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest, gross mismanagement of the economy.



An eight-member ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker to probe the motion brought against the Finance Minister presented its report to Parliament on November 25, 2022 but it was debated and voted upon yesterday, December 8.



The Majority staged a walk out rubbishing the allegations levelled against the Finance Minister causing the vote to be lost.